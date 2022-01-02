The NFL Community Reacts To Justin Tucker’s Pregame News

The NFL Community Reacts To Justin Tucker’s Pregame Announcement
During pregame warmups, the best kicker in the NFL wasn’t pleased with himself.
Justin Tucker was spotted spiking his helmet on the ground after missing some routine kicks, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
NFL World Reacts To The Justin Tucker Pregame News
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, apparently not pleased with his warmup, just spiked his helmet on the ground.
— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 2, 2022
