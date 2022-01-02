The NFL Community Reacts To Justin Tucker’s Pregame News

The NFL Community Reacts To Justin Tucker’s Pregame Announcement

During pregame warmups, the best kicker in the NFL wasn’t pleased with himself.

Justin Tucker was spotted spiking his helmet on the ground after missing some routine kicks, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

NFL World Reacts To The Justin Tucker Pregame News

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, apparently not pleased with his warmup, just spiked his helmet on the ground. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 2, 2022

Gonna be that kind of day huh? https://t.co/Z8s9PVcAdx — Tony (@DoubleT2323) January 2, 2022

This is worse than Lamar https://t.co/lWr9VbiQaD — Ox (@RealAHofferbert) January 2, 2022

Yuppp it’s gonna be one of those games https://t.co/YidMxSFKYU — Nico Laf (@FlockGangNeek) January 2, 2022

the ravens season is falling apart at lightspeed https://t.co/KUr9TzytrV — Jack Settleman (@jacksettleman) January 2, 2022