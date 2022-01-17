The NFL Community Reacts To Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore News

Given his role in the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff elimination, the last 24 hours have been difficult for offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

However, it does not appear to be hurting his job prospects in the short term.

Moore is still expected to interview for the Denver Broncos head coaching job this week, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Though it’s unclear whether his playcalling against the 49ers will prevent him from landing the Broncos job – or any other.

Kellen Moore appeared to be a lock for a head coaching job this season just two days ago.

At the very least, you’ll be in the running for a head coaching job next season.

But, after his offense scored just 17 points against the 49ers and that dreadful game-ending play, it appears that his stock has plummeted.

Moore’s continued availability for interviews has surprised Cowboys and other NFL fans.

Some speculate that his gameplan from yesterday will be discussed in his remaining meetings with teams:

I’ll do anything to get Kellen Moore off this team https://t.co/WGwabRVLnm — 𝘉𝘳𝘺𝘤𝘦 (@PrescottForSix) January 17, 2022

Kellen Moore is such a fraud. Wouldn’t want to that to be my hire for HC. https://t.co/ovHotHNP2s — Mark (@MarkW_E01) January 17, 2022