The NFL Community Reacts To Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s K

The search for a new head coach in the NFL is heating up, and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore appears to be one of the front-runners this cycle.

Moore has been invited to an interview by the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mike Zimmer, the team’s head coach, recently resigned.

Moore is rumored to be interested in becoming Minnesota’s next head coach, according to insider Judd Zulgad of SKOR North.

Moore’s performance with a roster that includes Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen has piqued the interest of many NFL fans.

“Should be at the top of the list.”

“Every team should have one head coaching candidate,” an NFL fan tweeted.

In terms of offensive mind and play-calling, I truly believe he is the next Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Kellen Moore News

Should be the #1 HC candidate for every team. Truly believe he is the next McVay or K Shanahan in terms of off mind and play calling https://t.co/PIMHcftZjP — Paul Perdichizzi (@paulie23ny) January 15, 2022

Kellen Moore is my no 1 guy. Don’t let age scare you, he’s has been a built for this his entire life:

– Father of HS Coach

– Drew up plays watching dads practices

– called plays as high school qb as jr and sr

– Prolific college playing career

– Instant success as OC and qb coach https://t.co/aWteCzNVlR — Josh Mensch 👿 (@JoshMenschNFL) January 15, 2022