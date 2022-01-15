Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts To Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s K

0
By on Sports

The NFL Community Reacts To Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s K

The search for a new head coach in the NFL is heating up, and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore appears to be one of the front-runners this cycle.

Moore has been invited to an interview by the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mike Zimmer, the team’s head coach, recently resigned.

Moore is rumored to be interested in becoming Minnesota’s next head coach, according to insider Judd Zulgad of SKOR North.

Moore’s performance with a roster that includes Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen has piqued the interest of many NFL fans.

“Should be at the top of the list.”

“Every team should have one head coaching candidate,” an NFL fan tweeted.

In terms of offensive mind and play-calling, I truly believe he is the next Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Kellen Moore News

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Kellen Moore News

Comments are closed.