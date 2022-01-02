The NFL Community Reacts To Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s K

The NFL World Reacts to Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s Kellen Moore’s K

Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, is expected to interview for an NFL head coaching job next week.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator is set to interview for the head coaching position with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Pelissero, Moore will hold a virtual interview for the job.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Kellen Moore News

#Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to interview virtually for the #Jaguars’ head coaching job late next week, per source. As @RapSheet reported here, #Bucs DC Todd Bowles will also do an early virtual interview. Jacksonville interviewed Doug Pederson in-person on Thursday. https://t.co/gQWyqiUl1L — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2022