The NFL Community Reacts To Kellen Moore’s News From Monday

Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, has been one of the league’s rising stars in recent years.

On Monday, it was reported that the Denver Broncos had requested to speak with the young offensive coordinator.

“The Broncos have requested permission to interview Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore,” according to reporter Mike Klis.

Only 33 years old.

This hiring cycle’s McVay.

“[George] Paton likes both Cowboys coordinators, [Dan Quinn] too,” he adds, “a rising star coach with ties to the Mountain West.”

League source: Broncos have requested permission to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore. Only 33. Might be the McVay of this hiring cycle. A rising star coach with ties to Mountain West. Paton likes both Cowboys coordinators (Quinn, too). #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 10, 2022

Broncos request interview with both #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn for HC vacancy. https://t.co/UbwmAJfAQ5 — Brianna Dix (@DixBrianna) January 10, 2022

Kellen Moore getting hired before Bienieny is peak NFL https://t.co/TgQpoHZrPT — The Nature Boy (@OGjack99) January 10, 2022

Kellen Moore just feels like the next Broncos coach, probably because he played for different Broncos in college. https://t.co/obXqnBrlQ6 — Alex Smith (@alexmsmith720) January 10, 2022

Add Moore to the list of reported requested interviews. Moore is the play caller for the Cowboys, who had the No. 1 total offense and No. 1 scoring offense in the league this year. https://t.co/6AjYBDS5Wg — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) January 10, 2022