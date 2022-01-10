Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To Kellen Moore’s News From Monday

Kellen Moore, the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, has been one of the league’s rising stars in recent years.

On Monday, it was reported that the Denver Broncos had requested to speak with the young offensive coordinator.

“The Broncos have requested permission to interview Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore,” according to reporter Mike Klis.

Only 33 years old.

This hiring cycle’s McVay.

“[George] Paton likes both Cowboys coordinators, [Dan Quinn] too,” he adds, “a rising star coach with ties to the Mountain West.”

