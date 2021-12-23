The NFL Community Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Disturbing News From Wednesday

The NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Disturbing News From Wednesday

In his injury-plagued season, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed yet another practice.

Jackson was one of five Ravens players who were unable to participate in the team’s first practice of Week 16 on Wednesday.

The star quarterback is still recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out of the Green Bay Packers’ close loss this past weekend.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Troubling Lamar Jackson News

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson once again did not practice today with his ankle injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021