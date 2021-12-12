The NFL Community Reacts to Lamar Jackson’s Injury

Fans of the Baltimore Ravens are currently holding their breath.

On a passing attempt on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was injured.

Jackson appeared to have suffered an injury to his lower leg.

Jackson was down for a minute or two on the field before being helped off.

Prior to being carted into the locker room, he was examined in the medical tent.

This doesn’t appear to be a good situation.

NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Injury News

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with a lower body injury and being tended to by trainers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2021

Here comes the cart for Lamar Jackson. He’s hobbling onto the cart w/ Dr. Curl and not putting any weight on one foot. #Ravens — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 12, 2021

Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson is being carted to the locker room with an ankle injury Hoping for the best🙏 pic.twitter.com/t2U7ObaQid — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 12, 2021