Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s Injury

0
By on Sports

The NFL Community Reacts to Lamar Jackson’s Injury

Fans of the Baltimore Ravens are currently holding their breath.

On a passing attempt on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was injured.

Jackson appeared to have suffered an injury to his lower leg.

Jackson was down for a minute or two on the field before being helped off.

Prior to being carted into the locker room, he was examined in the medical tent.

This doesn’t appear to be a good situation.

NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Injury News

NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Injury News

Comments are closed.