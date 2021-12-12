The NFL Community Reacts to Lamar Jackson’s Injury
Fans of the Baltimore Ravens are currently holding their breath.
On a passing attempt on Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was injured.
Jackson appeared to have suffered an injury to his lower leg.
Jackson was down for a minute or two on the field before being helped off.
Prior to being carted into the locker room, he was examined in the medical tent.
This doesn’t appear to be a good situation.
NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Injury News
#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is dealing with a lower body injury and being tended to by trainers.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2021
Here comes the cart for Lamar Jackson. He’s hobbling onto the cart w/ Dr. Curl and not putting any weight on one foot. #Ravens
— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 12, 2021
Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson is being carted to the locker room with an ankle injury
Hoping for the best🙏 pic.twitter.com/t2U7ObaQid
— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) December 12, 2021
Lamar Jackson is now being carted off the field. Injuries freaking suck. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QEMnRTvtGj
— Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) December 12, 2021