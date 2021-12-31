The NFL Community Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s News From Friday

The NFL World Reacts to Lamar Jackson’s News From Friday

Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ quarterback, is expected to miss his third straight game.

On Friday, Jackson did not practice.

He missed practice for the second day in a row after being seen limping during Wednesday’s session.

As a result of this news, backup Tyler Huntley is expected to start against the Rams in a crucial matchup with playoff implications on the line.

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) did not practice for a second straight day after limping badly Wednesday. It’s trending toward Tyler Huntley starting against the Rams. WR Marquise Brown (illness) did not practice for a second straight day. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 31, 2021

Shut him down for the season, let Huntley boost his trade value https://t.co/DSOH4iLF2V — Justin (@77andersen) December 31, 2021

Good, I don’t want Lamar trying to run for his life from Donald and Von Miller on one good ankle https://t.co/clavYut7zo — Flex Steele (@TokenBK1) December 31, 2021

Annnnnd Lamar ain’t gonna be playing against the Rams this week. Would love to see him, but don’t want Ravens to rush him so I ain’t mad at all. Time for the #HuntleyUpset 😬 https://t.co/rV13BP5Pd6 — Ingravenvids (@IngravenVids) December 31, 2021

Something to monitor as the Rams can clinch the NFC West with a win in Baltimore + a Cardinals loss to Dallas https://t.co/TX2AxVR0Wr — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) December 31, 2021

I’m thinking that ankle might be more serious then original thought https://t.co/wFIznibNaf — T (@Tgreezee) December 31, 2021