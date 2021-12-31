Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s News From Friday

Sports

Lamar Jackson, the Ravens’ quarterback, is expected to miss his third straight game.

On Friday, Jackson did not practice.

He missed practice for the second day in a row after being seen limping during Wednesday’s session.

As a result of this news, backup Tyler Huntley is expected to start against the Rams in a crucial matchup with playoff implications on the line.

