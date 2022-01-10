The NFL Community Reacts To Lamar Jackson’s News From Monday

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had a forgettable regular season in 2021.

Baltimore had high expectations for the 2021 regular season, but John Harbaugh’s team was plagued by injuries throughout the year and never found its footing.

Jackson was one of the players who suffered injuries and had to sit out the rest of the season for the AFC North.

On Monday, he confirmed that he’d been suffering from a bone bruise.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson confirmed he is dealing with a bone bruise — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 10, 2022

Lamar Jackson said he has a bone bruise in his ankle. “It’s just day-to-day. You have to talk to the doctors about that.” — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) January 10, 2022

Lamar Jackson had his struggles this season, but the Ravens were a different team after he suffered his ankle injury … With Lamar Jackson as their starter: 7-5 record

Without Lamar Jackson: 1-4 record — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) January 10, 2022