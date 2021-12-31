The NFL Community Reacts to Lamar Jackson’s News on Friday Night

Due to an ankle sprain, Lamar Jackson has been out of the Baltimore Ravens’ last two games.

The team had hoped he’d be ready for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but there’s no guarantee.

Jackson was downgraded to a non-participant in Thursday’s practice after being listed as a limited participant on Wednesday.

Jackson did not practice on Friday, according to the Ravens.

The former MVP was listed as questionable for Week 17 despite missing the previous two practices.

Even though there’s a chance Jackson will play this Sunday, Ravens fans aren’t holding their breath.

“Might as well keep him out these last couple games and start fresh in 2022,” a Ravens fan suggested on Twitter.

