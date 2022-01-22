The NFL Community Reacts To Le’Veon Bell’s News From Saturday

The NFL Community Reacts To Le’Veon Bell’s Injury News From Saturday

Le’Veon Bell, a running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has been cut to make room for starter Leonard Fournette.

On Saturday afternoon, Fournette was activated from injured reserve, and Bell was cut.

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

Bucs are waiving Le’Veon Bell today to make room for Leonard Fournette being activated off injured reserve. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 22, 2022

😣oooooh man. That’s painful. NFL is a tough, tough business. https://t.co/sqxHyqlLGP — Ingravenvids (@IngravenVids) January 22, 2022

This made the most sense. Lev was a good bandaid, but obviously not part of the future. https://t.co/k390GVBpdZ — J.T. Olson (@IcewaterOlson) January 22, 2022

Honestly, Bell did what was needed when asked w/ the Bucs short-handed… cheers to him #GoBucshttps://t.co/QzQeFj3ZTP — 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿🎙 (@ZacOnTheMic) January 22, 2022

Oof mid playoffs, and he was playing so well for us too, that just sucks man 🙁 https://t.co/sRVKo6lNpk — CFBKnights (@CFBKnights) January 22, 2022

Ah, what a business NFL is — tay (@taybrady17) January 22, 2022

I thought Bell could be useful .. Bucs better hope Gio and Lenny stay healthy — JR (@wavv3y_) January 22, 2022