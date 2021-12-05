The NFL Community Reacts To Luke Fickell’s Retirement

The NFL Community Reacts To Luke Fickell’s Departure

Is it possible that Luke Fickell, the head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats, will work in the National Football League next season?

According to the NFL Network, Fickell “quietly” spoke with one professional team last offseason before deciding to stay at Cincinnati.

The NFL could come calling again after another successful season with the Bearcats, who went undefeated and are on the verge of making the College Football Playoff.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, “Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell quietly spoke with the Lions about their head coaching job last year, and the expectation is he’ll be in the mix for NFL jobs again in the upcoming hiring cycle… if he’s interested.”

NFL World Reacts To The Luke Fickell News

NFL World Reacts To The Luke Fickell News