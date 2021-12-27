The NFL Community Reacts To Matt Nagy’s Most Recent Admission

With two weeks left in the regular season, a few teams are beginning to consider whether their head coaches will return in 2022.

The Chicago Bears, led by Matt Nagy, are one of the teams considering a change.

To raise the stakes this season, teams that fire their coach earlier will have an advantage in the search for a new coach the following year.

Organizations in need of a new head coach can begin interviewing opposing assistant coaches as early as 8 a.m. under new NFL rules.

Tuesday morning, 8:00 a.m. ET

Nagy appears to believe that he is safe with the Bears, at least for the time being.

According to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune, Nagy said Monday that he is assuming he will be allowed to coach Chicago’s final two regular-season games, but he didn’t give any guarantees beyond that.

Bears fans and the media were quick to criticize Nagy’s Monday statement for its specific wording.

Although the fourth-year head coach may make it through the next two weeks, he does not appear to be planning on staying long-term.

Technically speaking, so is Belichick https://t.co/1qimgS3L6S — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) December 27, 2021

You know you’re being fired when… https://t.co/ASQRp9Wd6G — Lee Sharpe (@LeeSharpeNFL) December 27, 2021