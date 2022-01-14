The NFL Community Reacts To Matt Rhule’s Disturbing Admission

The NFL Community Reacts To Matt Rhule’s Inconvenient Admittance

Matt Rhule, the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, will return for the 2022 season, but his recent comments about the team’s thought process for the 2021 NFL Draft make him wonder if he should.

Rhule admitted on WFNZ Radio that Rashawn Slater was not “ideal tackle size” and that he didn’t feel comfortable “taking a guard that high.”

Slater isn’t the league’s tallest offensive lineman, but he was listed as an offensive tackle by nearly every scout.

And it’s clear that Slater is doing just fine in this role.

Slater was named to the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Los Angeles Chargers and was rated as one of the best offensive tackles in the league. As a result, Rhule is being chastised for his remark.

Offense line scout Duke Manyweather says, “Hahaha Matt Rhule confirms he and his staff don’t get OL.”

NFL World Reacts To Matt Rhule’s Troubling Admission

Hahaha Matt Rhule confirms he and his staff don’t get OL. https://t.co/q1NTB8OpA5 — Duke Manyweather (@BigDuke50) January 13, 2022

🥴. I’d have kept that to yourself after Slater played like an All Pro this season. https://t.co/pVLwTzJ1Cm — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 13, 2022