The NFL Community Reacts to Matt Rhule’s Strange Postgame Remarks

The NFL Community Reacts to Matt Rhule’s Odd Postgame Remarks

It’s not every day that an NFL coach uses a Jay-Z analogy to end a press conference.

On the other hand, that’s exactly what we got on Sunday.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was asked if his two-quarterback system is working, as well as his assessment of the franchise’s overall state, after the Panthers fell to 5-10 with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before invoking the Jigga Man’s come-up, Rhule responded to this.

“I believe it’s 100 percent functional; I’m just sorry no one can see it,” Rhule said.

“I tell our team all the time that it took Jay-Z seven years to get to where he is now.

To become an overnight sensation, he had to form his own agency.

It’s a process.”

NFL World Reacts To Matt Rhule’s Bizarre Postgame Comments

NFL World Reacts To Matt Rhule’s Bizarre Postgame Comments

#Panthers HC Matt Rhule: “I believe it’s 1000 percent working, I just know no one can see it and I apologize. As I tell our team all the time, it took Jay-Z seven years. He had to start his own agency to become an overnight sensation. It takes time.” — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) December 26, 2021

If I found out Matt Rhule was trolling, I would actually respect him more. But I’m afraid he’s actually just this dumb. https://t.co/zvrz1cnbk0 — Panthers Legacy (@PanthersLegacy) December 27, 2021

Jay’s first album is one of the greatest records ever recorded. https://t.co/5uThuhI3M4 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 26, 2021

this bum really just compared himself to hov https://t.co/Ck8BpsHjh3 — Michael ProScout Liu (@MiKeMeUpP) December 26, 2021

this metaphor does not apply unless Matt Rhule founds his own NFL team https://t.co/Ux5hquVdDH — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 26, 2021

Explaining in Year Two why it’ll take seven years to get The Plan rolling has Matt Rhule in line for an executive position with the Seattle Mariners. https://t.co/Gm7siSaZBY — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 26, 2021