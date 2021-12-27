Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts to Matt Rhule’s Strange Postgame Remarks

0
By on Sports

The NFL Community Reacts to Matt Rhule’s Odd Postgame Remarks

It’s not every day that an NFL coach uses a Jay-Z analogy to end a press conference.

On the other hand, that’s exactly what we got on Sunday.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was asked if his two-quarterback system is working, as well as his assessment of the franchise’s overall state, after the Panthers fell to 5-10 with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before invoking the Jigga Man’s come-up, Rhule responded to this.

“I believe it’s 100 percent functional; I’m just sorry no one can see it,” Rhule said.

“I tell our team all the time that it took Jay-Z seven years to get to where he is now.

To become an overnight sensation, he had to form his own agency.

It’s a process.”

NFL World Reacts To Matt Rhule’s Bizarre Postgame Comments

NFL World Reacts To Matt Rhule’s Bizarre Postgame Comments

Comments are closed.