The NFL Community Reacts To Matt Rhule’s Surprising News

The NFL Community Responds to Matt Rhule’s Surprising News

The future of Matt Rhule is still up in the air.

Rhule’s future in Carolina appears to hinge on his next offensive coordinator hire, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

“Jay Glazer says Matt Rhule’s job security is dependent on his ability to hire a ‘rockstar offensive coordinator,'” NFL analyst John Ellis tweeted.

I repeat… Jay Glazer says Matt Rhule is not officially safe, and that his job security hinges on his ability to hire “a rockstar offensive coordinator”. I mean, you know. Damn. LMAO. — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) January 9, 2022

Why not just fire him lol… https://t.co/xeV2F8O2PT — Retired Sports Trash Talker (@m_siff) January 9, 2022

It shouldn’t even be at that point. Dude has done nothing to earn a 3rd season https://t.co/eDjFpmCSl3 — The Earring Bandit (@PantherGodBast) January 9, 2022