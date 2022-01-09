Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To Matt Rhule’s Surprising News

The future of Matt Rhule is still up in the air.

Rhule’s future in Carolina appears to hinge on his next offensive coordinator hire, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer.

“Jay Glazer says Matt Rhule’s job security is dependent on his ability to hire a ‘rockstar offensive coordinator,'” NFL analyst John Ellis tweeted.

