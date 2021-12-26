The NFL Community Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s Today Performance

Matthew Stafford’s Today’s Performance In The NFL

Despite the fact that the Rams are currently winning against the Vikings, Matthew Stafford has had little to do with it.

Stafford has thrown three interceptions in three quarters, which is his worst game of the season so far.

He’s also only completed half of his passes.

His first interception was by far the worst of the day.

Stafford was under pressure just before halftime and instead of throwing the ball away, he threw it right to linebacker Anthony Barr.

NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s Performance Today

Matt Stafford after the first pick pic.twitter.com/sNrh7osB9j — ً (@VANDERBlLT) December 26, 2021

Stafford with the deep bomb to Xavier Woods 🎯 pic.twitter.com/TTsetW1Cld — 💔 (@killmesIime) December 26, 2021

Stafford had OBJ for a long touchdown and underthrew him 20 yards. Unreal. — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) December 26, 2021

Sean Mcvay watching Stafford throw 3 picks against the Vikings pic.twitter.com/h1Xj5l9UW9 — Woff(10-4)and(17-15) (@waredwoff) December 26, 2021

Matthew Stafford with his 3rd INT of the day 🤮 pic.twitter.com/TkhnOuDLaO — Action Network NFL (@ActionNetNFL) December 26, 2021

Stafford, just take Kupp on them rim route. You’re forcing throws now. Every int was a forced throw. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 26, 2021

3 INTs for Matthew Stafford, 1 more to complete a Baker — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 26, 2021

Matthew Stafford is practically begging the Vikings to win this game — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) December 26, 2021