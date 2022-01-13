The NFL Community Reacts to Matthew Stafford’s Wife’s frank Admission

The NFL Community Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s Wife’s Open Admission

The Los Angeles Rams were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers in their regular-season finale on Sunday.

Despite the fact that the Rams were playing at home, the 49ers had a significantly larger crowd at SoFi Stadium.

Kelly Stafford, Matthew Stafford’s wife, spoke about the Rams and 49ers’ Week 18 matchup during a recent podcast appearance.

Because the 49ers’ fan base was so loud at SoFi Stadium, Kelly’s husband had to use a silent count during a home game.

Kelly Stafford said, “I’ve never seen so many fans from the opposing team at a game.”

“We’re from Detroit, where there are a lot of good road teams.”

It was a wild ride.

Matthew was on a silent count, which means that when he hikes the ball, he either counts loudly so that you can hear him or silently so that you can’t hear him.

Matthew was counting silently.

Jimmy Garoppolo, however, was not.

It was insane.”

She went on to say that Rams fans should not sell their playoff tickets to Cardinals fans.

While there’s nothing wrong with what Kelly said, the NFL world isn’t surprised the Rams’ fan base in Los Angeles isn’t as strong as it could be.

One fan tweeted, “Problem is, there are like 300 Rams fans in the state of California.”

“Los Angeles is Raiders territory.

You’re practically a member of the Clippers.

You’ll never be (hashtag)1 there, no matter what you do.

That stadium will be occupied at all times.”

Problem is, there is like 300 Rams fans in the state of California. LA is a Raiders city. You are practically the Clippers. No matter what you do, you’ll never be #1 there. That stadium will always be taken over. https://t.co/GykBstulsq — The Monday Morning Quarterblack (@TheMMQBL) January 13, 2022

Hahahaha well she is realizing that the #49erFaithful travel very well. Especially when playoffs are on the line https://t.co/6ja472TrgT — Daniel Brannon (@danda49erfan) January 13, 2022