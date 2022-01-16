The NFL Community Reacts To Micah Parsons’ Injuries

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys’ defense lost its most important player.

Micah Parsons, a first-team All-Pro and contender for Defensive Player of the Year, was forced to leave Sunday’s game after colliding with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Before heading to the injury tent, the standout rookie linebacker was assisted off the field.

Parsons’ injury is unknown.

NFL World Reacts To The Micah Parsons Injury News

#Cowboys LB Micah Parsons headed to the medical tent. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 16, 2022

Excited to see what Micah Parsons is going to do on this stage. His old Penn State coaches told me he always shined in the biggest moments. Expecting him to be everywhere today against the Niners. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 16, 2022

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons has emerged from sideline medical tent, helmet in hand after this hit, looking ready to rotate back into game. And indeed, he’s returning to field now. pic.twitter.com/LvuB7jTT9k — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 16, 2022