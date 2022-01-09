The NFL Community Reacts To Michael Irvin’s Surprising Acknowledgement

Michael Irvin’s Surprising Admission Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, the legendary quarterback and wide receiver from the San Francisco 49ers, are widely regarded as the greatest quarterback-wide receiver tandem in NFL history.

However, Michael Irvin believes that another quarterback-wide receiver combination should be included in the same tier.

The former Dallas Cowboys great, who formed his own legendary duo with Hall of Famer Troy Aikman, believes that one modern-day combination is as good as it gets.

“I’ve left sacred ground for Jerry Rice and Joe Montana… I don’t put anybody on that ground… but this combination I’m putting on that ground,” Irvin said of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers.

NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin’s Surprising Admission

