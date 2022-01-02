The NFL Community Reacts to Mike Evans’ News From Sunday

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get one of their top playmakers back.

However, only to a limited extent.

Wide receiver Mike Evans will play today, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Jets due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play in a limited role,” the NFL insider tweeted.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Mike Evans News

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Mike Evans News

Buccaneers’ wide receiver Mike Evans, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a hamstring injury, is expected to play in a limited capacity vs. the Jets, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2022

Keep an eye on the stat line. Needs 101 yards for that 1K. https://t.co/YEynl9uPx0 — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) January 2, 2022

He should be started as a Top 20 WR in all formats with Top 10 upside. https://t.co/BcNKFAsZ2S — Jamey Eisenberg (@JameyEisenberg) January 2, 2022