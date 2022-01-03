The NFL Community Reacts To Mike Glennon’s News From Monday

On Monday afternoon, the Giants received more bad injury news.

In Sunday’s game against the Bears, backup quarterback Mike Glennon suffered a wrist injury that will require surgery.

He’ll miss New York’s Week 18 game against Washington as a result of this.

As New York attempts to finish 5-12, third-string quarterback Jake Fromm appears to be in line to start.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Mike Glennon News

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Mike Glennon News

#Giants QB Mike Glennon suffered a wrist injury on Sunday that will require surgery. His season is over and Jake Fromm is now is line to start Sunday vs. Washington. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2022

Might actually poke my eyes out on Sunday. https://t.co/KFi4qe51jC — NYG Chambers (@NYGChambers) January 3, 2022

Hahahahahaha… not happy for Glennon’s injury, I’m happy that the fans get to see Fromm again when Joe Judge clearly can’t stand him https://t.co/BhW1fLdXF7 — Rich Pallarino (@rpallarino_) January 3, 2022

hurt his wrist to record a 0 qbr pic.twitter.com/zQcJKQNzqK — garrett (@EaglesPIsTank) January 3, 2022