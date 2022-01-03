Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To Mike Glennon’s News From Monday

On Monday afternoon, the Giants received more bad injury news.

In Sunday’s game against the Bears, backup quarterback Mike Glennon suffered a wrist injury that will require surgery.

He’ll miss New York’s Week 18 game against Washington as a result of this.

As New York attempts to finish 5-12, third-string quarterback Jake Fromm appears to be in line to start.

