The NFL Community Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s Announcement On Monday

Despite a disappointing Wild Card loss, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy appears to be staying in Dallas next season.

When asked about McCarthy’s future with the team, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told 105.3 “The Fan” that he expects the coach to be retained, according to Jon Machota.

