The NFL Community Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s Announcement On Monday

The NFL Community Reacts To Mike McCarthy’s News From Monday

Despite a disappointing Wild Card loss, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy appears to be staying in Dallas next season.

When asked about McCarthy’s future with the team, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told 105.3 “The Fan” that he expects the coach to be retained, according to Jon Machota.

Until something changes, it looks like Mike McCarthy will remain the Cowboys head coach for 2022. https://t.co/KEUInImlGB

Not to bag on Mike McCarthy but what does he do well?

His team led the NFL in penalties. They looked out of sorts in critical situations. He didn’t call plays this year. If he doesn’t have Aaron Rodgers in GB this guy is out of the league. https://t.co/T0mHtwQhCa

— Brian Drake (@DrakeFantasy) January 17, 2022