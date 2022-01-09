The NFL Community Reacts To Mike Tomlin’s Locker Room Video

Following Sunday’s overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers will almost certainly make the playoffs.

In overtime on Sunday, Pittsburgh defeated Baltimore 16-13.

The Steelers will make the playoffs if the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders tie on Sunday night.

Following the huge win on Sunday afternoon, Mike Tomlin and his Steelers team were ecstatic.

Social media has gone crazy over a postgame video of Tomlin dancing in the locker room with some of his players.

NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Locker Room Video

Playoff energy from Mike Tomlin 🗣 Steelers are in without a tie tonight (via @Chico_Hndrxx, h/t @ThatBlitzGuy)pic.twitter.com/7qTW0krAEl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 9, 2022

#Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell was told the #Colts are officially eliminated: “OK, great! So that’s what we were trying to do today!” He also congratulated #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin. They worked together in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/EC9VsK04FQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2022

Mike Tomlin is incredible. ✅ 2007: 10-6

✅ 2008: 12-4

✅ 2009: 9-7

✅ 2010: 12-4

✅ 2011: 12-4

➖2012: 8-8

➖2013: 8-8

✅ 2014: 11-5

✅ 2015: 10-6

✅ 2016: 11-5

✅ 2017: 13-3

✅ 2018: 9-6-1

➖2019: 8-8

✅ 2020: 12-4

✅ 2021: 8-7-1 (one game left) pic.twitter.com/yFRK1lnkNK — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 4, 2022

Mike Tomlin and the Steelers celebrate their 16-13 OT win in Baltimore pic.twitter.com/DkNFO4vp8W — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) January 9, 2022

Mike Tomlin every single year no matter who’s on the Steelers pic.twitter.com/MUZ3eT7Efx — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) January 9, 2022