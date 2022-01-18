The NFL Community Reacts to Mike Tomlin’s Surprising Admission

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for their next franchise quarterback, according to Mike Tomlin.

Ben Roethlisberger has played his final down for the Pittsburgh Steelers, capping an illustrious 18-year career in the city.

Now all eyes are on the franchise’s future.

If Tomlin and his staff don’t want to be stuck with Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins in 2022, they must prioritize finding a new franchise quarterback.

Tomlin is crystal clear about what he wants in his next franchise quarterback: mobility.

In the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, there will be several mobile-quarterback options.

Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, and Matt Corrall have all been mentioned as possible candidates.

But why develop a rookie when there’s a clearly mobile, veteran quarterback looking for a chance?

Marcus Mariota, the Raiders’ backup quarterback and a former Heisman Trophy winner, could be a perfect fit in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin, yet again, makes it clear he wants next QB to be mobile. “Man, quarterback mobility is valued.” — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 18, 2022

Marcus Mariota should’ve been starting after he left Tennessee https://t.co/m1VYIaOhpI — Delton Wells (@deltdiggs) January 18, 2022

Called my shot on Mariota to the Steelers last month and was laughed at, but I know I ain’t crazy. Makes a lot of sense. https://t.co/Wee0YHHIazpic.twitter.com/biTxLsHcc1 — Gatch (@Tygatchell) January 18, 2022

Please Make Marcus Mariota Great Again https://t.co/28PdzGPdOF — Bunk Moreland (@PastorSmooth__) January 18, 2022