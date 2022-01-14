The NFL Community Reacts to Najee Harris’ “Underdog” Remark

Steelers running back Najee Harris is another player who doesn’t mind being a huge underdog.

On many sports betting websites, the Steelers are currently 12.5 favorites over the Chiefs, and the line hasn’t moved much this week.

When asked about it by the media on Friday afternoon, Harris had an interesting response.

NFL World Reacts To Najee Harris’ “Underdog” Comment

Najee Harris doesn’t really care about what people are saying on the outside or about the underdog mentality “I really don’t give a hell with any of that shit.” Fridays with Najee continue to be undefeated. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 14, 2022

