The NFL Community Reacts to News of Peyton Manning and John Elway

The Denver Broncos ownership situation has finally come to an end after a long and arduous court battle.

A Denver judge ruled on Tuesday that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. are not allowed to buy back any part of the team under a right of first refusal agreement.

The franchise can now move forward with their ownership transition now that this decision has been made.

The Broncos plan to announce the team’s next owner “quickly,” according to recent reports from Denver insider Woody Paige.

Six candidates, including Peyton Manning and John Elway, are expected to bid on the franchise.

According to Paige, the former Broncos superstars will be divided into two bidding groups.

