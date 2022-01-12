The NFL Community Reacts to News of Peyton Manning and John Elway

The NFL World Reacts To The News Of Peyton Manning And John Elway

The Denver Broncos ownership situation has finally come to an end after a long and arduous court battle.

A Denver judge ruled on Tuesday that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. are not allowed to buy back any part of the team under a right of first refusal agreement.

The franchise can now move forward with their ownership transition now that this decision has been made.

The Broncos plan to announce the team’s next owner “quickly,” according to recent reports from Denver insider Woody Paige.

Six candidates, including Peyton Manning and John Elway, are expected to bid on the franchise.

According to Paige, the former Broncos superstars will be divided into two bidding groups.

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning, John Elway News

With Bowlen-Kaiser lawsuit over, Broncos Joe Ellis will announce plan for new ownership quickly. According to my sources, six candidates to bid. Peyton Manning and John Elway will be in two different groups. Another Colorado-based group is doing the research for bid. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) January 11, 2022