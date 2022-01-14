The NFL Community Reacts To Nick Bosa’s Honest Admission Regarding The Cowboys

The NFL Community Reacts To Nick Bosa’s Honest Cowboys Admission

Nick Bosa, the star pass rusher for the San Francisco 49ers, made a bold statement about the Dallas Cowboys offensive line earlier this week.

“They can be beaten,” Bosa stated.

“There’s tape of them getting beat, and we’re trying to do the same, but they’ve been in and out of the lineup this year and in previous years, so our game plan is to make them work.”

Bosa’s remarks quickly went viral on social media ahead of what is arguably the best Wild Card weekend matchup.

Fans took to Twitter to express their feelings about Bosa’s bold claim.

“While a few seconds of this quote will get a lot of attention, the entire quote wasn’t that bad,” one fan said.

NFL World Reacts To Nick Bosa’s Honest Admission About Cowboys

Much will be made of a few seconds of this quote but the entire quote wasn’t that bad https://t.co/7ldteNwoq3 — Shalin Naik (@shalinnaik) January 14, 2022

Bulletin board material? Sure. But is he wrong? Absolutely not. My biggest worry about this game is the offensive lines https://t.co/XlcG0HCdeW — Gaven (@Gaven2424) January 14, 2022