The NFL Community Reacts To Nick Bosa’s Injury
Early in the first half, the Dallas Cowboys lost star pass rusher Micah Parsons for a couple of plays against the San Francisco 49ers.
Parsons was injured in the pocket and had to spend a few minutes in the injury tent.
Parsons was able to re-enter the game, which was good news for the Cowboys.
The 49ers are the next team to lose a key defensive player.
Nick Bosa, the 49ers’ pass rusher, has been injured to his upper body.
A pass rush appeared to hit the former Ohio State Buckeyes star in the head.
It didn’t appear to be a good idea.
NFL World Reacts To The Nick Bosa Injury News
Nick Bosa hopped up off the field and gave a thumbs up to the crowd.
— Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) January 16, 2022
Nick Bosa down with apparent head/neck injury. Medical personnel attending. He is sitting up.
— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 16, 2022
Appears Nick Bosa took a blow to the head.
— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 16, 2022
Bosa took a D.J. Jones collision to the head. His brain and his neck took an L
— Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 16, 2022
The collision that sent Nick Bosa to the medical tent. pic.twitter.com/IXUWtQkF1J
— Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) January 16, 2022