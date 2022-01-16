The NFL Community Reacts To Nick Bosa’s Injury

Early in the first half, the Dallas Cowboys lost star pass rusher Micah Parsons for a couple of plays against the San Francisco 49ers.

Parsons was injured in the pocket and had to spend a few minutes in the injury tent.

Parsons was able to re-enter the game, which was good news for the Cowboys.

The 49ers are the next team to lose a key defensive player.

Nick Bosa, the 49ers’ pass rusher, has been injured to his upper body.

A pass rush appeared to hit the former Ohio State Buckeyes star in the head.

It didn’t appear to be a good idea.

NFL World Reacts To The Nick Bosa Injury News

NFL World Reacts To The Nick Bosa Injury News

Nick Bosa hopped up off the field and gave a thumbs up to the crowd. — Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) January 16, 2022

Nick Bosa down with apparent head/neck injury. Medical personnel attending. He is sitting up. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 16, 2022

Appears Nick Bosa took a blow to the head. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 16, 2022

Bosa took a D.J. Jones collision to the head. His brain and his neck took an L — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) January 16, 2022