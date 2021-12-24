The NFL Community Reacts To Nick Foles’ News From Friday

With the Chicago Bears out of the playoff picture, head coach Matt Nagy appears to have decided to end Justin Fields’ rookie season.

As a result, the Bears will be led by a familiar face in quarterback Nick Foles in the future.

Nagy announced on Friday that Foles will start against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.

It remains to be seen whether this move will be extended beyond Seattle.

Justin Fields’ rookie season with the Bears was a disappointment.

This season, he’s completed just 59% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Meanwhile, Andy Dalton, the backup quarterback, is out with a groin injury.

As a result, Foles is Nagy’s only option for shaking things up at the end of the season.

The NFL’s reaction has been a mixed bag.

Fans of the Seahawks are ecstatic about the move because they believe they can beat Nick Foles.

Bears fans despise the move because Foles isn’t a long-term solution for the team.

Others, on the other hand, are just looking for a good show:

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Nick Foles News

We are not losing to the bears. Guarantee! https://t.co/7clsbSZWa0 — WavyMoh (@WavyMoh_) December 24, 2021

This is why I gave up on the bears. https://t.co/IrAhFKDoFg — Kunde (@SamKunde) December 24, 2021

Subday is suddenly a matchup of two Super Bowl winning QBs. https://t.co/lKUjxMbugr — John Pfizer-Pfizer-Pfizer Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) December 24, 2021