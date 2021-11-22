The NFL Community Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr.’s Performance On Monday

The NFL Community Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.’s Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is the latest professional athlete to alter his compensation structure.

Beckham, the new wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, announced on Monday that he will convert 100 percent of his salary to Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency.

The Rams recently signed the 29-year-old NFL star to a one-year contract.

He’ll be paid (dollar)1.25 million for the rest of the season, with the possibility of earning (dollar)4.25 million if he receives incentives.

He’ll be paid in bitcoin for the remainder of the season.

Beckham joins the ranks of other notable professional athletes who have switched from cash to cryptocurrency, including Aaron Rodgers and Saquon Barkley.

“It’s a NEW ERA,” Beckham wrote, “and to kick it off, I’m excited to announce that, thanks to @CashApp, I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin.”

“I’m giving back a total of (dollar)1M in BTC rn to ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where you are: THANK YOU!”

Follow @CashApp NOW with your (dollar)cashtag and (hashtag)OBJBTC.”

This is an extremely significant development.

Fans of sports are taking notice.

Take a look at the reactions to Odell Beckham Jr.’s most recent announcement.

Most professional athletes will most likely convert some or all of their paychecks to cryptocurrency, specifically bitcoin, in the not-too-distant future.

Meanwhile, Odell Beckham Jr. will try to help the Rams win this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Last Monday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers.

Breaking News

