The NFL Community Reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ Brother’s Video

Whether you think Patrick Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL or not, most people can’t stand his younger brother, Jackson.

Mahomes danced on the sidelines during yesterday’s game against the Denver Broncos for TikTok.

However, he was photographed wearing an embroidered jacket, which perplexed some fans.

Something was off about the jacket, according to FanDuel.

The letter “E” was missing from the name “Mahomes,” for instance.

Fans of the National Football League were not amused.

People can’t seem to get over the fact that Jackson Mahomes is allowed to do TikTok dances on the sidelines before games for whatever reason.

And they didn’t hold back in expressing their feelings (often in a threatening manner):

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Brother Video

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Brother Video

This why I hate when Chiefs win because of this goofy https://t.co/JTtvg8QLNk — January 27th 💜💛 (@TheDabKingNC) January 9, 2022

Into the sun https://t.co/XcyEJg52mI — kadarius toney bags (@dudelawless) January 9, 2022

how does pat put up with this guy 😂 https://t.co/9D5BysPYbT — zo (@zorosales) January 9, 2022