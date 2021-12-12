The NFL Community Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admittance

Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admission Is Met With Applause Across The NFL

To the rest of the National Football League, this is a warning: don’t do anything to energise Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Before their game against the Chiefs on Sunday, the Raiders gathered at midfield.

The entire team of Las Vegas stood on the midfield logo of Arrowhead Stadium.

This came a year after the Raiders celebrated their rare win in Kansas City by driving around Arrowhead Stadium.

On Sunday, it was clear that Mahomes and his teammates took things personally.

Sunday afternoon saw the Chiefs defeat the Raiders 48-9.

Mahomes had a direct message for the Raiders after the game.

“I know [the Raiders]were doing bus laps around [Arrowhead Stadium] last time,” he said.

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Postgame Admission

“I know last time, [the Raiders]were doing bus laps around [Arrowhead Stadium] so we definitely wanted to make sure we were winning this time.” Patrick Mahomes joins @EvanWashburn after the @Chiefs win. pic.twitter.com/k4Wq1zSBu3 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 12, 2021

The Rivalry is real https://t.co/XBxKfsb4JI — Evan Washburn (@EvanWashburn) December 12, 2021