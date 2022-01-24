The NFL Community Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Video With His Fiancee

The NFL Community Responds to Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Video

Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes’ fiancee, was seen celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory at Arrowhead Stadium in a video that went viral on social media.

On Sunday night, the fiancee of an NFL superstar quarterback sprayed champagne all over the seating section below her suite.

On Sunday night, the Chiefs beat the Bills 42-36 in overtime, advancing to the AFC Championship Game for the fourth consecutive year.

Following the triumph, Matthews was overjoyed.

