The NFL Community Reacts To Raheem Morris’ Arrival

The NFL Community Reacts To The Raheem Morris Report

Raheem Morris hasn’t had a head coaching job in the NFL in over a decade, but that could change based on new information about the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator.

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly reached out to the Rams to request an interview with Morris for their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Following a disappointing 2021 season, the Vikings parted ways with longtime head coach Mike Zimmer.

Morris, who has been regarded as one of the league’s top assistants for the past decade, sees the request as a huge opportunity.

He took over as the Rams’ defensive coordinator this season after six years with the Atlanta Falcons (2015-20) in a variety of roles and three years as the defensive backs coach in Washington (2012-14).

Morris was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011 before moving on to his next three stops.

He was fired after three seasons as one of the NFL’s youngest head coaches, with a 17-31 record.

Despite his shaky track record, NFL reporters were unanimous in their support for Morris being given another chance to interview for a top job.

He’s accumulated a wealth of experience on both sides of the ball in the decade since his first head coaching job, which many believe will be beneficial to the Vikings.

NFL World Reacts To The Raheem Morris News

NFL World Reacts To The Raheem Morris News

Good to see this happen. Raheem’s more than deserving of a second chance at being a head coach. https://t.co/gwMU0ZWsRP — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 18, 2022

I’ve seen some note here Raheem Morris did not have a good first stint as a head coach in the NFL. He was also in his early 30s at the time, has since worked under successful HCs and coached on both sides of the ball. Would be much more prepared this time around. https://t.co/NpwMWaxp5t — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 18, 2022

I like this https://t.co/NfeZ6bVyXT — Luke Braun (@LukeBraunNFL) January 18, 2022

Raheem Morris became the head coach of the Buccanneers in his early 30’s and was let go prematurely imo. Good move bringing him in for an interview https://t.co/Q1HiyJshUo — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) January 18, 2022