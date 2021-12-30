Trending
The NFL Community Reacts to Randall Cobb’s Injury on Thursday

Randall Cobb didn’t appear to be returning to the Green Bay Packers this season, but he showed up for practice on Thursday.

Cobb will be out “a while,” according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, after suffering a core injury that necessitated surgery on December 9.

Cobb was designated to return from IR three weeks later, sparking speculation that he might be activated during the playoffs.

Despite injuries to several key contributors, including Cobb, Green Bay has managed to post a 12-3 record so far this season.

However, the Packers appear to be getting healthy for the home stretch, which is a frightening prospect for the rest of the NFC.

Cobb’s return is expected to pique the interest of Packers fans and bloggers alike in the coming weeks.

