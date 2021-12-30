The NFL Community Reacts to Randall Cobb’s Injury on Thursday

Randall Cobb didn’t appear to be returning to the Green Bay Packers this season, but he showed up for practice on Thursday.

Cobb will be out “a while,” according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, after suffering a core injury that necessitated surgery on December 9.

Cobb was designated to return from IR three weeks later, sparking speculation that he might be activated during the playoffs.

Despite injuries to several key contributors, including Cobb, Green Bay has managed to post a 12-3 record so far this season.

However, the Packers appear to be getting healthy for the home stretch, which is a frightening prospect for the rest of the NFC.

Cobb’s return is expected to pique the interest of Packers fans and bloggers alike in the coming weeks.

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Randall Cobb News

Extremely surprised to see Cobb back just a month after core-muscle surgery. Still will need to be added back to the 53-man roster, but a good sign for the #Packers as they batten down the hatches on offense. https://t.co/EJED5NMOFT — Mike Kawano (@KawanoMike) December 30, 2021

This would put Cobb on track to be activated at some point for the first playoff game. Incredibly fast given initial TL was “maybe the Super Bowl” https://t.co/5MEE4UBASZ — rcon14 (@rcon14) December 30, 2021

Randall Cobb is back at #Packers practice and has been designated to return off of IR. 𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝗶𝘁 https://t.co/GaEkV8AeDt — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) December 30, 2021