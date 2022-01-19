The NFL Community Reacts To Randall Cobb’s News On Wednesday

The NFL World Reacts To Randall Cobb’s News From Wednesday
The Green Bay Packers received some good news about wide receiver Randall Cobb on Wednesday morning.
Cobb will play against the San Francisco 49ers after missing the final two months of the season due to a core muscle injury.
“I would anticipate him playing in this game,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.
That’s fantastic news for the Packers as they prepare for the season’s most important game.
San Francisco has already proven it can slow down a high-powered offense, as it did against the Dallas Cowboys last week.
Cobb’s return has Packers fans ecstatic.
“Cobb is amazing.
“I’m so happy he’s a Packer,” one supporter said.
Cobb is incredible. So happy he’s a Packer https://t.co/p3GNjQFSjQ
— nat (@packer_nat12) January 19, 2022
packers by 100 https://t.co/R13HGckLd2
— Bailee Bradenton Harper (@BaileeBHarper) January 19, 2022
Curious what the route/snap distribution is here.
Allen Lazard has just an 8.8% target share in games with MVS and Cobb, but he played well down the stretch. Wonder if he’s earned a larger piece of the pie even with more mouths to feed. https://t.co/ek36KnTon9
— Jim Sannes (@JimSannes) January 19, 2022