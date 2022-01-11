The NFL Community Reacts To Richard Sherman’s News From Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a couple of significant roster moves.
One of them was the injury reserve designation of veteran cornerback Richard Sherman.
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Richard Sherman News
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Richard Sherman News
Buccaneers activated outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placed cornerback Richard Sherman on the Reserve/Injured list.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2022
Sherman gotta retire. Games over. https://t.co/2nku2gLqhD
— MuteCJ. (@c2thajay) January 11, 2022
Because this is Richard Sherman’s second time on the IR list this year, his season is over. He would not be eligible to return for the Super Bowl if Tampa Bay reaches it. https://t.co/dXnDsJefPz
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 11, 2022
Welp… sherman didnt work out https://t.co/ma6QiuUg0Q
— Shillagan (@Shillagan) January 11, 2022
2nd time Sherman has been put on IR so his season is over. https://t.co/MeRDtMSDZ2
— Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) January 11, 2022
Sherm dodged smitty again
— B‼️ (@BurntByQuez) January 11, 2022