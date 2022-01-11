The NFL Community Reacts To Richard Sherman’s News From Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a couple of significant roster moves.

One of them was the injury reserve designation of veteran cornerback Richard Sherman.

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Richard Sherman News

Buccaneers activated outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placed cornerback Richard Sherman on the Reserve/Injured list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2022

Because this is Richard Sherman’s second time on the IR list this year, his season is over. He would not be eligible to return for the Super Bowl if Tampa Bay reaches it. https://t.co/dXnDsJefPz — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 11, 2022

Welp… sherman didnt work out https://t.co/ma6QiuUg0Q — Shillagan (@Shillagan) January 11, 2022

2nd time Sherman has been put on IR so his season is over. https://t.co/MeRDtMSDZ2 — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) January 11, 2022