The NFL Community Reacts To Rob Gronkowski’s Injury News From Sunday

Antonio Brown, please put your hands over your eyes.

During an appearance on the Full Send podcast, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his dissatisfaction with his contract situation, claiming that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski demonstrated Brown’s point on Sunday.

The tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was awarded a seven-figure bonus for his 2021 season numbers, which were finalized on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski just caught his 7th pass today, and with his receiving yardage against the Panthers as well, he reached an additional $1 million in incentives. Hit both 7 catches and over 85 yards today. $1M earned. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2022