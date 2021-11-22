The NFL Community Reacts to Rob Gronkowski’s Injury on Monday

The NFL Community Reacts To Rob Gronkowski’s News From Monday

The Buccaneers’ chances of beating the Giants on Monday night are about to improve dramatically.

Rob Gronkowski, the Patriots’ tight end, is set to return after missing multiple games due to a back injury.

Gronkowski’s back injury isn’t the only one he’s had to deal with this season.

Along with those back spasms, he’s also had cracked ribs and a punctured lung.

He practiced in full last week on Thursday and Friday, the first two days since his injuries.

His last game was against the New Orleans Saints on Halloween, but he was forced to leave early due to injury.

Prior to that, he performed on Sept.

He had four receptions for 55 yards against the Los Angeles Rams, the longest of which was 26 yards.

When he’s on, he’s one of the best tight ends in the league, and the NFL community is eager for him to return.

This will provide a significant boost to Tampa Bay’s offense, which has been plagued by injuries for much of the season.

Receivers Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin have both missed time due to injuries.

The game will begin at 8:15 p.m.

ET as the Buccaneers try to improve to 7-3.

Bucs’ TE Rob Gronkowski, listed as questionable for tonight due to his back, will play as long as there are no pre-game setbacks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2021

Our source, Bruce Arians, said days ago that #Gronk would be watched closely during pregame. https://t.co/mTOB5FDRrF — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) November 22, 2021