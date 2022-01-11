The NFL Community Reacts To Rob Gronkowski’s Sideline Video

Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received a pair of major incentives on Sunday, netting him an extra (dollar)1 million.

To meet the requirements for both bonuses, Gronkowski needed seven catches and 85 receiving yards.

Early in the game, he easily surpassed the yardage total, but in the fourth quarter, he was still one catch away.

Gronkowski can be seen in a new video pleading with Tom Brady to stay in so he can get his last reception.

To secure the ball, Brady hit his friend and trusted pass catcher on a short route.

Gronkowski’s video of him asking for another pass and then celebrating his achievement has gone viral, and it’s pretty classic Gronk.

It’ll also be interesting to watch, given that Antonio Brown was released after his meltdown last week with some incentive money still available.

NFL World Reacts To The Rob Gronkowski Sideline Video

This is a delightful watch & illustrative of how Gronk’s carefree attitude is like armor when it comes to million dollar incentives and the pressure of big games. https://t.co/A4VcfrP4Wp — Wildes (@kevinwildes) January 11, 2022

This is why you research player incentives for your player props bets in Week 18. https://t.co/I3SGDRu6m5 — Frank Ammirante (@FAmmiranteTFJ) January 11, 2022

They so calm about a million dollars lol https://t.co/TFcr3p2UUi — Bando On Brand🎯📈🌱Ⓥ (@randon_moore123) January 11, 2022

AB somewhere punching air https://t.co/nOl4oOgEdi — Darrin 🏁 (@SirSauceAlotx) January 11, 2022

While AB is somewhere listening to Yeezy hymns…hate to see it https://t.co/edXMyw9LQ5 — Cece (@3rdLetterTwice_) January 11, 2022

This happening a week after the whole AB fiasco looks grimy https://t.co/kRcqyptQZG — MAMBA FOREVER (@ShawnTheGoodKid) January 11, 2022