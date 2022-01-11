Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To Rob Gronkowski’s Sideline Video

Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received a pair of major incentives on Sunday, netting him an extra (dollar)1 million.

To meet the requirements for both bonuses, Gronkowski needed seven catches and 85 receiving yards.

Early in the game, he easily surpassed the yardage total, but in the fourth quarter, he was still one catch away.

Gronkowski can be seen in a new video pleading with Tom Brady to stay in so he can get his last reception.

To secure the ball, Brady hit his friend and trusted pass catcher on a short route.

Gronkowski’s video of him asking for another pass and then celebrating his achievement has gone viral, and it’s pretty classic Gronk.

It’ll also be interesting to watch, given that Antonio Brown was released after his meltdown last week with some incentive money still available.

