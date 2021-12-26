The NFL Community Reacts To Russell Wilson’s Victory On Sunday

The NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson’s News From Sunday

Russell Wilson isn’t expected to sign a new contract with the Seattle Seahawks in the coming years, according to a report published early Sunday morning.

Wilson’s relationship with the Seahawks appears to be coming to an end, according to CBS Sports insider Jason La Canfora.

A potential trade, he said, is “very real.”

“Given the issues between the sides, the prospect of a blockbuster trade remains very real,” the report stated. “Sources also said there could be significant changes coming to the Seattle organization as well, with the team at a crossroads.”

“Ownership, according to sources, has been dissatisfied with the team’s recent results.”

Naturally, this elicited a lot of feedback from fans on social media.

As a result of the news, at least one fan believes it’s time to move on from head coach Pete Carroll.

“Thank you so much, Pete,” one fan said, “but it’s time.”

