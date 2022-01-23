The NFL Community Reacts To Ryan Tannehill’s Horrible Performance
Ryan Tannehill will be pondering his performance against the Bengals on Saturday for a long time.
Against the Bengals, the veteran quarterback was dreadful.
On the first play of the game, he threw a pick, which the Bengals converted into three points later.
The Titans eventually fell behind 16-6 late in the game.
Tennessee got into scoring position thanks to D’onta Foreman’s 45-yard run before Tannehill threw another game-changing interception.
The Titans should seriously consider changing quarterbacks this offseason if they lose this game.
Tannehill isn’t the solution.
“This is a complete farce.”
“The @Bengals are having a great season, but the @Titans’ @ryantannehill1 is having a terrible season,” Stephen A Smith said.
“He’s the issue,” says the narrator.
Just run with the ball.
He appears to be a disaster waiting to happen.”
NFL World Reacts To Ryan Tannehill’s Ugly Performance
NFL World Reacts To Ryan Tannehill’s Ugly Performance
This is just ridiculous. The @Bengals are playing a helluva game but @ryantannehill1 is playing just awful for the @Titans. He’s the problem. Just run the damn ball. He looks like a mistake waiting to happen.
— Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 22, 2022
Tannehill can’t play any worse.
— Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 22, 2022
Ryan Tannehill is Ryan Tannehill
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 22, 2022