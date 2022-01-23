The NFL Community Reacts To Ryan Tannehill’s Horrible Performance

Ryan Tannehill will be pondering his performance against the Bengals on Saturday for a long time.

Against the Bengals, the veteran quarterback was dreadful.

On the first play of the game, he threw a pick, which the Bengals converted into three points later.

The Titans eventually fell behind 16-6 late in the game.

Tennessee got into scoring position thanks to D’onta Foreman’s 45-yard run before Tannehill threw another game-changing interception.

The Titans should seriously consider changing quarterbacks this offseason if they lose this game.

Tannehill isn’t the solution.

“This is a complete farce.”

“The @Bengals are having a great season, but the @Titans’ @ryantannehill1 is having a terrible season,” Stephen A Smith said.

“He’s the issue,” says the narrator.

Just run with the ball.

He appears to be a disaster waiting to happen.”

Tannehill can’t play any worse. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 22, 2022