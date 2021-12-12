The NFL Community Reacts to Saturday Night Urban Meyer Rumors

The NFL World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation From Saturday Night

Urban Meyer’s job as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars could be in jeopardy.

According to NFLcom, there is serious tension within the Jaguars organization over Meyer.

Meyer is in his first season as a head coach in the National Football League.

This season, the Jaguars have been one of the league’s worst teams.

NFL.com reports:

Mike Florio, a contributor to Pro Football Talk, believes the report has one major takeaway.

“Urban Meyer clearly has multiple enemies in the building,” he tweeted, “and they’re getting less and less shy about airing out dirty laundry.”

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night Urban Meyer Speculation

At this point, there are no signs that Jaguars owner Shad Khan is seriously considering a change. One of the NFL’s most patient and supportive owners, Khan dreamed for years of Meyer — a three-time college national champion at Florida and Ohio State — coaching his team and overhauling the culture of a franchise accustomed to losing, before finally luring him out of retirement in January. (A spokesman for Khan declined comment for this story.) But sources say Meyer’s repeated public comments shifting blame to players and coaches amid the team’s 2-10 season have exacerbated frustration in the building with his hard-charging and sometimes condescending approach — a style that many observers believed wouldn’t work in the NFL even before the Jaguars hired him.