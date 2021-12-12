The NFL Community Reacts To Sean McDermott’s News From Sunday

The Buffalo Bills had high hopes for the regular season in 2021.

Buffalo entered this season as a Super Bowl favorite after a strong showing in 2020.

Almost everyone expected the Bills to win the AFC East and make a deep playoff run in January.

While that is still a possibility, the Bills have failed to live up to their preseason expectations.

After the tough loss on Monday night, Buffalo now trails New England in the AFC East.

The Bills are being thrashed by the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Sean McDermott, the head coach, is reportedly frustrated by the team’s performance.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Sean McDermott News

.@tracywolfson just reported that Sean McDermott was “struggling with words” and “real emotional” trying to explain what happened to the Bills in the first half… This guy’s been on tilt for two full weeks. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 12, 2021

Sean McDermott seems upset. pic.twitter.com/RdO8puzxuN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2021