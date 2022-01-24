The NFL Community Reacts to Sean Payton’s Injuries

The NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton’s News From Monday

After the regular season, Sean Payton, the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, took a vacation.

He went back to work today, according to reports.

You’re probably wondering why that sentence is significant at all.

The only reason for this is because reports surfaced over the weekend claiming Payton was undecided about returning to New Orleans.

Given the circumstances, it would appear that his return to the facility is a good sign.

Fans of the Saints appear to believe it.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Sean Payton News

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Sean Payton News

Did he bring boxes? Is he hugging secretaries good bye and getting a gold watch? WE MUST KNOW NICK!!! https://t.co/kNIK2S8ru6 — Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) January 24, 2022

Employee returns to work after vacation https://t.co/9P3YuWNToD — Joe Horns Cell Phone  (@JoeHornsPhone) January 24, 2022