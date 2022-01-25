The NFL Community Reacts To Sean Payton’s News On Tuesday

The NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton News From Tuesday

Sean Payton’s job as head coach of the New Orleans Saints could be in jeopardy in 2022.

He is said to be thinking about retiring.

Jeff Duncan of NOLAcom gave a status update on Payton on Tuesday morning.

It’s still unclear which way Payton is leaning in his decision.

“On Monday, Sean Payton had a two-hour meeting with Saints GM Mickey Loomis.

Duncan tweeted, “That’s the most recent and only news I’ve got on that front.”

Despite the fact that this report doesn’t reveal much about Payton’s future plans, it appears that the New Orleans fan base is on high alert.

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Sean Payton News

Head coach and GM Have meeting https://t.co/qIQU0dOkvupic.twitter.com/3AwvSknjNq — Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) January 25, 2022

I hope the ride isn’t over, but it feels like it is. https://t.co/lh2fAmBvYs — Chris Young (@ChrisYoungTX) January 25, 2022