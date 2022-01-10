The NFL Community Reacts to Steelers Fans’ Monday Behavior

On Monday, the NFL community reacted to Steelers fans’ actions.

The Pittsburgh Steelers clinched a playoff berth thanks to Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson’s game-winning field goal in overtime on Sunday night, and Steelers fans are praising him.

Carlson’s fans in Pittsburgh have begun donating to charities that he supports.

This isn’t the first time something similar has occurred in the NFL.

When Andy Dalton threw a touchdown pass to beat the Baltimore Ravens in the 2017 season finale, Bills fans rushed to donate to Dalton’s charity because the Ravens’ loss had propelled Buffalo into the playoffs.

Carlson thanked Steelers fans for their generosity on Twitter.

It’s been heartwarming to watch the back-and-forth between black and gold supporters and the Las Vegas kicker.