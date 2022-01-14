The NFL Community Reacts To Steve Smith’s Cruel Carson Wentz Remark

Steve Smith’s scathing Carson Wentz remark elicits a strong response from the NFL world.

Many analysts pegged the Colts as a dark-horse contender for a Super Bowl run heading into the final months of their 2021 NFL season.

The Indianapolis Colts, however, didn’t even make the playoffs after losing two straight games to end the season, including one to the league’s worst team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former NFL superstar Steve Smith blamed Colts QB Carson Wentz for the team’s late-season collapse during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

With a hilarious comment, the former Panthers wide receiver put his thoughts on Wentz into perspective.

“Carson Wentz is exactly the type of guy I’d want my daughter to date if he wasn’t a football player,” he said, shaking his head.

NFL World Reacts To Steve Smith’s Harsh Carson Wentz Comment

