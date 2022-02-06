Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To Sunday’s Josh McCown Rumors

Is Josh McCown, a former journeyman NFL quarterback, on his way to becoming the Texans’ next head coach?

The Texans are said to be down to two head coaching candidates: McCown and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, according to reports.

McCown, 42, is widely regarded as the front-runner.

From 2002 to 2010, McCown was a member of the NFL’s offensive line.

In his final NFL season, he was a member of the Houston Texans.

Despite his lack of professional coaching experience, McCown is said to be a serious contender.

