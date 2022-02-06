The NFL Community Reacts To Sunday’s Josh McCown Rumors
Is Josh McCown, a former journeyman NFL quarterback, on his way to becoming the Texans’ next head coach?
The Texans are said to be down to two head coaching candidates: McCown and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, according to reports.
McCown, 42, is widely regarded as the front-runner.
From 2002 to 2010, McCown was a member of the NFL’s offensive line.
In his final NFL season, he was a member of the Houston Texans.
Despite his lack of professional coaching experience, McCown is said to be a serious contender.
Of course the Texans HC job comes down to Brian Flores and Josh McCown. And we know who’s getting it. It’s way too on the nose, but the NFL doesn’t believe in subtlety.
— David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) February 6, 2022
Josh McCown’s coaching resume:
-Volunteer coach, Ridge High School
-Assistant coach, Rusk High School
He is now a finalist to become head coach of the Texans.
That is stunning.
— Alex Loeb (@SpanningTheLoeb) January 28, 2022
“You gonna consider some Black coaches before hiring Josh McCown?”
Texans: pic.twitter.com/RUD8pHQNZf
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 21, 2022
The Texans let Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon know that he is not getting the job per @JosinaAnderson.
The finalists are reportedly Brian Flores and Josh McCown. pic.twitter.com/iNVjsToJhB
— PFF (@PFF) February 6, 2022
Certainly not a surprise, despite what #Texans may say. They want to hire Josh McCown so bad. If they don’t, it’ll be #Patriots guy like Mayo or Flores. https://t.co/8J3Ta13FjQ
— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 6, 2022