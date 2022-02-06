The NFL Community Reacts To Sunday’s Josh McCown Rumors

Is Josh McCown, a former journeyman NFL quarterback, on his way to becoming the Texans’ next head coach?

The Texans are said to be down to two head coaching candidates: McCown and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, according to reports.

McCown, 42, is widely regarded as the front-runner.

From 2002 to 2010, McCown was a member of the NFL’s offensive line.

In his final NFL season, he was a member of the Houston Texans.

Despite his lack of professional coaching experience, McCown is said to be a serious contender.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Josh McCown Speculation

Of course the Texans HC job comes down to Brian Flores and Josh McCown. And we know who’s getting it. It’s way too on the nose, but the NFL doesn’t believe in subtlety. — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) February 6, 2022

Josh McCown’s coaching resume: -Volunteer coach, Ridge High School

-Assistant coach, Rusk High School He is now a finalist to become head coach of the Texans. That is stunning. — Alex Loeb (@SpanningTheLoeb) January 28, 2022

“You gonna consider some Black coaches before hiring Josh McCown?” Texans: pic.twitter.com/RUD8pHQNZf — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 21, 2022

The Texans let Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon know that he is not getting the job per @JosinaAnderson. The finalists are reportedly Brian Flores and Josh McCown. pic.twitter.com/iNVjsToJhB — PFF (@PFF) February 6, 2022